Punjab Healthcare Commission Seals Homoeopathic Clinic Over Violation Of Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 08:51 PM

A case was registered against a homoeopathic doctor and his clinic was sealed on Friday for violating orders of the Punjab Healthcare Commission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A case was registered against a homoeopathic doctor and his clinic was sealed on Friday for violating orders of the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

According to the PHC spokesperson, the PHC had imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million on homoeo doctor, Liaqat Ali, in the vicinity of Laal Pul Mughalpura after investigating various complaints against the said medic. He was found involved in quackery, dispensing medicines without any label, while also not maintaining the record of his patients and employees. His registration with the council concerned had also expired.

The commission had sealed his premises, namely Liaqat Homoeopathic Clinic, while banning him from providing any medical services to patients. The PHC had also written a letter to the National Council for Homoeopathy to cancel his licence for advertising about his practice � making tall and baseless claims � about treating various diseases, and writing code words instead of proper Names of medicines. He was seen promoting himself in the media as a qualified physician, who could treat different diseases, including the incurable ones.

In a gross violation of the PHC orders, Liaqat Ali illegally de-sealed the clinic, and started his practice. An enforcement team of the commission sealed the premises again, and an FIR had been registered with the Harbanspura police station.

On the other hand, 13 other illegal treatment centres were also closed down after inspecting 112 treatment centres in the city. Out of these, Shehroz Dental Clinic, Umer Dental, National Medicos Clinic, Aslam Medical Store, Medi Lab, Shaheen Dental Clinic, Lachianwala Hadi Jorh, American Dental Lab, Malik Pehalwan Dawakhana, Ajmal Dental Clinic, Aman Medical Store, Madina Medical and Azhar Clinic were closed down since quackery was being practised in these premises.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far in the district Lahore only, the PHC teams had visited around 9,500 treatment centres, and sealed 3,806 outlets, while 1,700 quacks were found to have quit their illegal businesses.

