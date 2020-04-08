Punjab Healthcare Commission seals hospital for negligence in treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed a local private hospital after taking immediate notice of a patient's death due to the alleged negligence in treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed a local private hospital after taking immediate notice of a patient's death due to the alleged negligence in treatment.

According to PHC spokesperson, 26-year-old Rabia Sajjad was admitted in the Mother Care Centre, located in Garhi Shahu, for the delivery of a child.

However, she developed post-delivery complications, which were grossly mishandled at the hospital since there were no emergency arrangements for any such eventuality.

He added that when she was not shifted to any of the tertiary care hospitals of the city, she breathed her last.

The initial investigations also revealed that no one among the staff was trained and qualified except Dr Sughra Mushtaq, but caesarean deliveries were being carried out.

A two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital, did an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctor and staff concerned.

Moreover, the family of the deceased had also submitted a complaint to the PHC, which has been registered and further investigations have been initiated as well.