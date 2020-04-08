UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Healthcare Commission Seals Hospital For Negligence In Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:49 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals hospital for negligence in treatment

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed a local private hospital after taking immediate notice of a patient's death due to the alleged negligence in treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed a local private hospital after taking immediate notice of a patient's death due to the alleged negligence in treatment.

According to PHC spokesperson, 26-year-old Rabia Sajjad was admitted in the Mother Care Centre, located in Garhi Shahu, for the delivery of a child.

However, she developed post-delivery complications, which were grossly mishandled at the hospital since there were no emergency arrangements for any such eventuality.

He added that when she was not shifted to any of the tertiary care hospitals of the city, she breathed her last.

The initial investigations also revealed that no one among the staff was trained and qualified except Dr Sughra Mushtaq, but caesarean deliveries were being carried out.

A two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital, did an initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and took statements of the doctor and staff concerned.

Moreover, the family of the deceased had also submitted a complaint to the PHC, which has been registered and further investigations have been initiated as well.

Related Topics

Punjab Doctor Family

Recent Stories

Asian Football Confederation praises UAE Football ..

5 minutes ago

UAE free zone trade tops AED621.3 bn in 2019

5 minutes ago

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

35 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

35 minutes ago

Easing European COVID-19 measures a test for offic ..

26 seconds ago

US, Britain warn that hackers increasingly use cor ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.