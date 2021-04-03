UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Healthcare Commission Seals Private Hospital Operation Theatre In Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:48 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals private hospital operation theatre in Multan

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Saturday sealed the operation theatre of a private hospital for causing serious eye infections due to alleged negligence during procedures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Saturday sealed the operation theatre of a private hospital for causing serious eye infections due to alleged negligence during procedures.

According to the PHC spokesperson, 16 patients are reported to have developed infection in their eyes after procedures at Laeeq Rafique Hospital in Basti Malook, Adda Laarh, Multan.

A four-member PHC team visited the hospital, conducted initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and recorded statements of doctors and staff concerned.

The PHC spokesperson said that the Commission would take strict legal action against those found guilty upon completion of the inquiry.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab

Recent Stories

Mushtaq Ahmed sees big potential in U19 spinners

2 minutes ago

Football: English Championship table

2 minutes ago

Football: English Championship results

2 minutes ago

Italy Enters 3-Day Lockdown for Easter as Daily CO ..

16 minutes ago

770 Lahore cops test COVID-19 positive so far: CCP ..

16 minutes ago

Jehangir, Ali Tareen secure interim bail in three ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.