Punjab Healthcare Commission seals private hospital operation theatre in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Saturday sealed the operation theatre of a private hospital for causing serious eye infections due to alleged negligence during procedures.

According to the PHC spokesperson, 16 patients are reported to have developed infection in their eyes after procedures at Laeeq Rafique Hospital in Basti Malook, Adda Laarh, Multan.

A four-member PHC team visited the hospital, conducted initial investigation, confiscated the treatment record and recorded statements of doctors and staff concerned.

The PHC spokesperson said that the Commission would take strict legal action against those found guilty upon completion of the inquiry.