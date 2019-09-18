UrduPoint.com
Punjab Healthcare Commission Seals Sheikh Medical Centre

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:43 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals Sheikh Medical Centre

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed Sheikh Medical Centre, and submitted an application to the police for the registration of a case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed Sheikh Medical Centre, and submitted an application to the police for the registration of a case.

The centre is owned and run by a self-proclaimed neuro-medical scientist, Shahid Hussain Sheikh, who also presents himself as an American qualified doctor in different fields of medicine.

Earlier, he had applied for registration of his two centres with the PHC but on confirmation of his MBBS degree as fake from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, an FIR was registered against him with the Shadman Police Station, and his centre was also sealed by the commission.

After this, he restarted his business with a new name, that is, Sheikh Medical Centre, and initiated an advertisement campaign for treating complicated diseases to attract patients.

A PHC team conducted a raid and sealed the center while submitting an application with the Shadman Police Station for registration of an FIR. The commission has also initiated an investigation into different complaints.

