UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Healthcare Commission Suspends Public Dealing To Protect Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission suspends public dealing to protect against coronavirus

As part of the precautionary measures against coronavirus, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended public dealings at its all offices across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :As part of the precautionary measures against coronavirus, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended public dealings at its all offices across the province.

As per a notification issued here on Friday, hearings of the cases have been postponed till further orders as well, though the offices will remain open for receiving mail.

The field teams will keep on carrying out their duties, and the essential staff will attend the offices as per routine too.

A spokesperson of the Commission has added that people could call at the PHC's toll-free helpline 0800 00742 for their queries during the office hours.

Related Topics

Punjab All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Enormous responsibility rests on mothers to protec ..

9 minutes ago

New York to Fine People, Businesses Not in Complia ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand to Require Int'l Arrivals to Show Negativ ..

2 minutes ago

Jaguar Land Rover Carmaker Suspends Operations at ..

2 minutes ago

Combine efforts needed to combat with coronavirus: ..

2 minutes ago

US Defense Secretary Esper Plans to Pay Visit to I ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.