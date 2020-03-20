Punjab Healthcare Commission suspends public dealing to protect against coronavirus

As part of the precautionary measures against coronavirus, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended public dealings at its all offices across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :As part of the precautionary measures against coronavirus, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended public dealings at its all offices across the province.

As per a notification issued here on Friday, hearings of the cases have been postponed till further orders as well, though the offices will remain open for receiving mail.

The field teams will keep on carrying out their duties, and the essential staff will attend the offices as per routine too.

A spokesperson of the Commission has added that people could call at the PHC's toll-free helpline 0800 00742 for their queries during the office hours.