Punjab Healthcare Commission Suspends Temporary Public Dealing

Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:19 PM

Punjab Healthcare Commission suspends temporary public dealing

Following the precautionary measures against coronavirus, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended public dealings at its all offices across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Following the precautionary measures against coronavirus, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended public dealings at its all offices across the province.

As per a notification, hearings of the cases have been postponed till further orders as well, though the offices will remain open for receiving mail.

The field teams will carry on their duties, and the essential staff will attend the offices as per routine too.

A spokesperson of the Commission said that people could call at the PHC's toll-freehelpline 0800 00742 for their queries during the office hours.

