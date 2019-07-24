Punjab Healthcare Commission teams seal 20,810 quackery outlets

Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 20,810 quacks' outlets, while its teams visited over 47,600 treatment centres across the province so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 20,810 quacks' outlets, while its teams visited over 47,600 treatment centres across the province so far.

According to official sources, new businesses were functioning at 15,000 quackery outlets.

PHC teams sealed 1,075 quack centres in Lahore, Faisalabad 723, Gujranwala 612 and Sheikhupura 576.

During the last week, the Commission's teams sealed 46 quack centres in six cities after inspecting 299 treatment centres.

Out of these,13 centres each were in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi,Lahore had 8,and six each in Okara and Depalpur.

Healthcare Commission imposed total fine amounting to more than Rs. 410 million on proven quacks.