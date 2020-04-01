UrduPoint.com
Punjab Healthcare Commission To Seizure Laboratories Conducting Rapid Test For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:24 AM

Punjab Healthcare Commission to seizure laboratories conducting rapid test for COVID-19

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) ordered local administrations across the province to seize all those laboratories conducting rapid test for COVID-19 as these are not authorized to conduct test

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) ordered local administrations across the province to seize all those laboratories conducting rapid test for COVID-19 as these are not authorized to conduct test.

Under section 36 of PHC Act ,the commission asked deputy commissioners to seize all the laboratories found conducting these test in their districts.

National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad had recommended PCR test for Coronovirus confirmation.

The report after seizure of the laboratories should be dispatched to PHC, says an official release issued here on Tuesday evening.

