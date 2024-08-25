Punjab Healthcare Reborn Under CM's Visionary Leadership: Minister Health
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir Sunday acknowledged Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz' s commitment to healthcare reform, which has been yielding lasting impacts, setting a new standard for healthcare delivery in whole
Punjab.
Talking to ptv news, he said Punjab's healthcare sector has undergone a remarkable transformation under the visionary leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz. With a steadfast commitment to reform and innovation, the CM has spearheaded a comprehensive overhaul of the province's healthcare infrastructure, policies, and services, he added.
Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir credited Maryam Nawaz' s leadership for pioneering healthcare initiatives, including the 32 field hospitals and Clinics on Wheels project which are driving lasting change in the province's healthcare landscape. These state-of-the-art mobile hospitals have brought quality medical care to the doorstep of thousands, ensuring timely interventions and saving countless lives, he mentioned.
Similarly, the 'Clinics on Wheels' project has revolutionized access to Primary healthcare services, particularly for women and children, he mentioned.
He said that by leveraging technology and innovative service delivery models, Maryam Nawaz' s leadership has ensured that Punjab's healthcare system is more inclusive, responsive and effective.
The impact of her initiatives is evident in the improved health outcomes, increased access to healthcare services and enhanced patient satisfaction, he said, adding, "we are proud to be part of this transformative journey and we look forward to continuing this momentum under her guidance".
Responding to a query, the minister said the upgrade of OPDs and emergencies is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the province's healthcare infrastructure.
Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that this initiative will help reduce wait times, improve patient flow, and enhance the overall healthcare experience. Furthermore, it will enable healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients more efficiently, leading to better health outcomes, he added.
By investing in its healthcare infrastructure, the government is demonstrating its dedication to the well-being of the people of Punjab, he concluded.
