Open Menu

Punjab Healthcare Reborn Under CM's Visionary Leadership: Minister Health

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Punjab healthcare reborn under CM's visionary leadership: Minister Health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir Sunday acknowledged Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz' s commitment to healthcare reform, which has been yielding lasting impacts, setting a new standard for healthcare delivery in whole

Punjab.

Talking to ptv news, he said Punjab's healthcare sector has undergone a remarkable transformation under the visionary leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz. With a steadfast commitment to reform and innovation, the CM has spearheaded a comprehensive overhaul of the province's healthcare infrastructure, policies, and services, he added.

Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir credited Maryam Nawaz' s leadership for pioneering healthcare initiatives, including the 32 field hospitals and Clinics on Wheels project which are driving lasting change in the province's healthcare landscape. These state-of-the-art mobile hospitals have brought quality medical care to the doorstep of thousands, ensuring timely interventions and saving countless lives, he mentioned.

Similarly, the 'Clinics on Wheels' project has revolutionized access to Primary healthcare services, particularly for women and children, he mentioned.

He said that by leveraging technology and innovative service delivery models, Maryam Nawaz' s leadership has ensured that Punjab's healthcare system is more inclusive, responsive and effective.

The impact of her initiatives is evident in the improved health outcomes, increased access to healthcare services and enhanced patient satisfaction, he said, adding, "we are proud to be part of this transformative journey and we look forward to continuing this momentum under her guidance".

Responding to a query, the minister said the upgrade of OPDs and emergencies is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the province's healthcare infrastructure.

Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that this initiative will help reduce wait times, improve patient flow, and enhance the overall healthcare experience. Furthermore, it will enable healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients more efficiently, leading to better health outcomes, he added.

By investing in its healthcare infrastructure, the government is demonstrating its dedication to the well-being of the people of Punjab, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Punjab Mobile Imran Nazir Women Sunday Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan