Punjab higher education minister calls on Prime Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the provincial minister apprised the prime minister about the steps being taken for implementation of the university roadmap process, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

He also expressed his resolve to continue with the steps for the promotion of education even in the coronavirus pandemic.