Punjab Highway Patrol Arranges Awareness Seminar At Private College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol arranges awareness seminar at private college

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PFP) Faisalabad region held an awareness seminar at a private college here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 )

DSP Patrolling Officer Malik Muhammad Amin delivered a keynote lecture on traffic laws.

He sensitized the teaching staff and students about road safety, traffic rules, smog, dengue, abuses of narcotics, traffic signals, line and lane discipline etc.

He said that never drive vehicles if you are drowsy, in addiction or angry, adding that in these conditions, there are more chances of road accidents.

He said that underage driving and one-way violations were strictly prohibited in the laws. He also advised the youth to avoid deadly plays, one-wheeling and zig-zag driving.

The students were also provided guidelines about helmet, seat belts and disadvantages of use of cell phones during driving.

He said that patrolling police helpline 1124 was functioning 24-hours for providing assistance to motorists in emergencies on highways.

