Punjab Highway Patrol Arrested 1,292 Accused During 15-day Crackdown

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Zafar Iqbal Awan said on Monday that the PHP carried out a special campaign against criminals in different districts from December 16 to 31

During the operations, three Kalashnikoves, 10 rifles, nine guns and more than 50 pistols were recovered and the accused were arrested, he added.

Similarly, more than 1,582 liters of liquor and 15 kilograms of hashish were recovered in the crackdown on drug-pushers, and a total of 1,292 accused were arrested in crackdown on proclaimed offenders, including three POs of A-category, 34 of B-category, 26 court absconders and 1,232 other nominated accused in different cases.

