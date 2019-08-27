UrduPoint.com
Punjab Highway Patrol Arrests 112 Suspects

Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:14 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol arrests 112 suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has arrested 112 suspected criminals including eight proclaimed offenders during an operation last week.

According to PHP spokesman, officials also recovered 2,113-litre liquor, 4,479-gram hashish, one gun, 31 pistols, two Kalashnikovs and 147 bullets.

The officials handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for legal action.

The PHP team also arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 4,820 in cash from them.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

