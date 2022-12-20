Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspector rank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) Monday approved the promotion of 17 assistant sub-inspectors to the post of sub-inspector.

A session of DPC was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General PHP Sadiq Ali Dogar on the instructions of Additional Inspector General PHP Riaz Nazir Gara.

A total of 25 cases were considered for departmental promotion, out of which 17 assistant sub-inspectors were promoted to the post of sub-inspector.

Eight assistant sub-inspectors were deferred based on various reasons.

Chairman Promotion Committee DIG Sadiq Ali Dogar said that the posts of deferred officers had been reserved who would be promoted to the next DPC as soon as possible.

Additional IG PHP and DIG PHP congratulated the promoted ASIs and asked them to perform their departmental duties with more dedication, hard work and integrity.

SSP-PHP Headquarters Usman Ejaz Bajwa, SSP-PHP Lahore Hamad Raza Qureshi and AD Admin PHP Ghulam Mohiuddin attended the DPC.