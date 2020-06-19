UrduPoint.com
Punjab Highway Patrol Continues Crackdown On Traffic Rules' Violators

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered cases against 325 persons for rash driving during the last week, according to a spokesperson here on Friday.

It took action against 119 persons for using fake and green number-plates on their vehicles, and got registered cases against 18 persons over violation of the Sound Act.

The cases were registered against 39 persons for installing illegal gas cylinders in their vehicles, whereas the PHP also provided help to 172 passengers.

Additional IG Zafar Iqbal Awan said that officials of the PHP were performing duties at the cost of their lives in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

