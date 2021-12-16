UrduPoint.com

Punjab Highway Patrol Directed To Help Travellers In Fog, Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:48 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol directed to help travellers in fog, smog

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams should remain on high alert to assist citizens in smog and fog and provide them all possible help and protection during their travel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams should remain on high alert to assist citizens in smog and fog and provide them all possible help and protection during their travel.

These instructions were issued by Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif to Regional SPs of PHP while presiding over monthly meeting at Police Lines Jiya Baga on Thursday.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif said that as per directions, the number of patrolling teams on highways was being increased at night so that distressed citizens could be provided immediate help and protection.

Shahid Hanif said that in case of any difficulty or problem, citizens could contact PHP helpline 1124 or 15 for help.

He said that slow speed of vehicles and use of fog reflectors should be ensured at all times during fog and smog season.

The monthly meeting also reviewed the PHP performance from January to November 2020 and 2021. Giving instructions, Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif said that only with effective patrolling, crime rate on highways can be reduced therefore php personnel should perform it's duties as a first responder on highways with diligence and commitment.

Additional IGP PHP said that in accordance with the vision of "Safe Highways, Safe People", PHP personnel should spare no effort in protecting lives and property of people and serving and protecting the passengers.

