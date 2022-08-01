Punjab Highway Patrol directed to launch crackdown against overspeeding

Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Faisal Shahkar on Monday directed Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to launch crackdown on over speeding vehicles to prevent accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Faisal Shahkar on Monday directed Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to launch crackdown on over speeding vehicles to prevent accidents.

He said that PHP should ensure effective monitoring along with the establishment of new check posts on the highways.

Faisal Shahkar said that the Primary responsibility of the police was to protect the citizens on highways and provide them with the best police services while traveling.

He said that the efficiency of PHP had to be improved to prevent crime on the roads so more resources would be provided to them for this purpose.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the performance of Traffic Police and Punjab Highway Patrol at the Central Police Office.

While giving instructions to the officers, IG Punjab said that traffic police would have to play their role fully to solve the traffic problems in the cities, adding that an awareness campaign should be conducted against one-wheeling, violation of one way, wrong parking and use of black glasses.

Faisal Shahkar said that traffic wardens and other officials performing duty on roads in extreme heat and humidity were their real heroes. He directed to solve the problems of traffic wardens on priority basis and said that the morale of traffic wardens would be enhanced by new recruitment in traffic police, promotion on merit and provision of better working environment.

The IGP while assigning a task to CTO Lahore to improve the flow of traffic during rush hours in the provincial capital, said that additional wardens should be deputed to maintain the flow of traffic during rush hours in the city.

Additional IGs Operations, Finance and Welfare, PHP, DIG PHP, DIG Traffic Punjab, CTO Lahore, SSP MT and other officers participated in the meeting.