Punjab Highway Patrol issues travel guidelines for commuters

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) here on Friday issued guidelines for commuters for safer travel on highway amid heavy rains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) here on Friday issued guidelines for commuters for safer travel on highway amid heavy rains.

SP PHP Multan region, Zahida Parveen said in a statement that people should avoid travelling on highways during rain.

"However, in case, it becomes a compulsory, the commuters should drive slowly on the roads," she said adding it must be checked thoroughly that the vipers cleaned the windscreen for visibility.

Motorcyle must be avoided and public transport should be preferred, she said.

The SP PHP further advised drivers to avoid overloading and violating one way restriction.

In case of any technical or other problems, the commuters can seek help from PHP by dialling helpline 1124.