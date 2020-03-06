UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol Issues Travel Guidelines For Commuters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:56 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol issues travel guidelines for commuters

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) here on Friday issued guidelines for commuters for safer travel on highway amid heavy rains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) here on Friday issued guidelines for commuters for safer travel on highway amid heavy rains.

SP PHP Multan region, Zahida Parveen said in a statement that people should avoid travelling on highways during rain.

"However, in case, it becomes a compulsory, the commuters should drive slowly on the roads," she said adding it must be checked thoroughly that the vipers cleaned the windscreen for visibility.

Motorcyle must be avoided and public transport should be preferred, she said.

The SP PHP further advised drivers to avoid overloading and violating one way restriction.

In case of any technical or other problems, the commuters can seek help from PHP by dialling helpline 1124.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Philippine Peso From Rains

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed gets phone call from British PM

31 minutes ago

Dow down 3.0% as virus fears overshadow good jobs ..

2 minutes ago

Workshop on dengue starts at Quaid-e-Azam Medical ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia Registers First Coronavirus Case - Health M ..

2 minutes ago

Ship Blocked in Italy's Naples Due to Suspected CO ..

2 minutes ago

175,000 people registered in Ehsas Nadra registrat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.