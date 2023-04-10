Punjab Highway Patrol officials rewarded

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that the teams of Punjab Highway Patrol should perform their duties diligently in the spirit of Jihad and service to humanity to prevent highway crime by effective patrolling in their beat areas

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that along with prevention of crimes, measures should be continued on a priority basis to help and guide citizens and reduce rate of accidents by strict compliance of the traffic rules.

The IG Punjab said that PHP was the representative force of Punjab Police on the central and inter-district roads of the province, which kept itself active to protect the life and property of citizens, prevent accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The PHP police also diligently performed duties as first responder force in beat areas, he added.

He expressed these views while encouraging PHP officers and personnel with awards for their excellent performance in the Central Police Office.

According to the details, IG Punjab gave cash prizes along with certificates of appreciation to 56 PHP employees who performed their best duties.

Among the recipients of the prizes were 15 sub-inspectors, 14 ASIs, 11 heads constables and 16 constables of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Rawalpindi regions and they were awarded 10,000 each and certificates of appreciation.

The IG Punjab instructed the officers and jawans who received the awards to perform their duties with more hard work and diligence.

In the ceremony, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, AIG Admin. Amara Athar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present.