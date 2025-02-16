Punjab Highway Patrol Personnel Accused Of Assaulting APP Cameraman In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) In a shocking incident, personnel of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) allegedly subjected a cameraman from the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), to illegal violence and harassment.
The incident occurred at the PHP post near Chak Jod Kandiwala, Sargodha, the other day, sparking outrage among the journalist community and prompting calls for strict action against the involved officers.
When reached for comments, Reader Superintendent Police (PHP) Sargodha, Ehsaanullah, informed APP that an inquiry has been launched into the matter, with a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) overseeing the investigation.
According to reports, Azhar Hussain, the APP cameraman stationed in Sargodha, was traveling with his family on a motorcycle from Sargodha to Lalian when he was stopped at the PHP checkpoint.
PHP constables Waqar and Sadaf reportedly began taking photographs of Hussain and his family without any legal justification. When Hussain questioned their actions, the situation escalated.
The constables allegedly seized his motorcycle, confiscated his mobile phone and identity card, and subjected him and his family to physical assault.
Witnesses claim that the officers also issued death threats, further intensifying the ordeal.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from the journalist community.
Zulfiqar Hashmi, President of the Sargodha Union of Journalists (Dastoor), and Rana Ashraf, General Secretary of the Sargodha Union of Journalists (Workers), expressed deep concern over the incident.
They demanded immediate legal action against the involved officers and vowed to continue protests until justice is served.
Hashmi emphasized APP's role as a national and international news service, stating, "APP serves the state not only at the national level but also on the global stage. We stand in complete solidarity with the cameraman and demand accountability for this unacceptable behavior."
The journalist community in Sargodha has called on higher authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.
The incident has raised serious questions about the conduct of law enforcement personnel and the safety of journalists performing their duties.
As the story unfolds, pressure mounts on the Punjab Police to address the allegations and restore public confidence in their commitment to upholding the rule of law.
