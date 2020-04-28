UrduPoint.com
Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Recovers Stolen Cattle Worth Rs.2 Million

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:11 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have claimed to recover stolen cattle worth Rs.2 million from cattle lifters in addition to seize illicit weapons and narcotics from outlaws during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have claimed to recover stolen cattle worth Rs.2 million from cattle lifters in addition to seize illicit weapons and narcotics from outlaws during past 12 hours.

This was disclosed by SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad region Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal here on Tuesday. He said that PHP team led by ASI Muhammad Ali was on their routine patrolling at night when they witnessed five persons carrying buffaloes near Chak No.35-GB Sitiana Road. Seeing police van, the accused drove the cattle towards fields instead of carrying them on road. When the police directed them for surrender, the accused, leaving buffaloes, escaped from the scene under cover of darkness.

The police took cattle into custody and these would be returned to their owners after verification and legal procedure, he added.

Similarly, PHP police also nabbed two illicit weapon holders along with one Kalashnikov, one pistol and a number of bullets besides recovering 10 liter liquor from a drug trafficker. These accused were identified as Muhammad Imran of Waris Pura, Rana Abdul Mannan resident of Chak No.75-JB Sohal and Rana Muhammad Usman son of Jallah Chowk respectively, he added. APP/ia/ma Virus-free. www.avast.com

