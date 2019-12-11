Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) register 189 cases on traffic violation

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 189 cases for traffic violation during crackdown in last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 189 cases for traffic violation during crackdown in last week.

PHP sources said the team registered 30 cases on using fake registration number plates or green number plates. The PHP team registered eighteen cases under violation of sound system.

Meanwhile, PHP rendered 4167 general helps to the road commuters and removed 361 temporary encroachments.

PHP team arrested 67 drivers on fixing prohibited gas cylinders.

Moreover, the PHP provided service and help to 2960 road commuters and passengers besides removing 244 temporary encroachments.

The PHP teams recovered four children namely Muhammad Mudassir, Ali Haider, Muhammad Shahid and Aftab Ahmad and reunited them with their parents.

Additional IG PHP Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that PHP teams should conduct more effective patrolling on roads during foggy weather and every possible steps should be taken to protect lives and properties of citizens as well as provision of facilities to passengers.