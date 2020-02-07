Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to launch plantation campaign from Feb 15 to 29

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has decided to launch plantation campaign under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

All regional superintendents of police (SPs) have been directed by Additional Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan to launch the campaign in all districts from Feb 15 to 29.

All 355 checkposts of the PHP will participate in the campaign and 2,000 saplings would be planted in 30-km area of each patrolling post. Total 710,000 plants would be planted during the 15-day campaign.

Saplings for the campaign would be acquired from Forestry, PHAs and private nurseries through community policing.