Punjab Highway Patrol police arrest three dacoits

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on Monday claimed to have arrested three dacoits with weapons in the area of Balochni police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on Monday claimed to have arrested three dacoits with weapons in the area of Balochni police station.

According to PHP spokesman, a team of patrolling police intercepted three suspects while patrolling near Chak No 90-RB on Sheikhupura Road.

During interrogation, it was revealed that these suspects were wanted to police in dacoity, robberyand theft cases.

The accused were identified as Rizwan, Ali Raza and Asif who were handed over to Balochni police.