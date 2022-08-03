UrduPoint.com

Punjab Highway Patrol Police Bahawalpur Region Filed 194 Cases In July 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol Police Bahawalpur Region filed 194 cases in July 2022

Superintendent Police (SP) of Punjab Highway Patrol Bahawalpur Region Sajid Hasan Chaudhry has released the monthly performance report of the Punjab Highway Patrol for July 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) of Punjab Highway Patrol Bahawalpur Region Sajid Hasan Chaudhry has released the monthly performance report of the Punjab Highway Patrol for July 2022.

According to the report, Punjab Highway Patrol Bahawalpur Region registered 194 cases against criminals on the highways. Out of which 12 cases were related to drugs and 5 cases were related to illegal weapons.

As many as 5 pistols, 305 liters of liquor, a bag full of maize, 2 motorcycles, and 1 goat were also recovered.

A total of 29 proclaimed offenders were arrested besides 131 other culprits arrested in various cases. Punjab Highway Patrol Bahawalpur Region assisted 208 people during July.

SP Punjab Highway Patrol Bahawalpur Region Sajid Hasan Chaudhry issued instructions to the in-charges of all patrolling posts to conduct effective patrolling in their beat area. He further said that the patrol staff should take action against the criminals so that the highways can be made safe for the passengers.

