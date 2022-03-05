Punjab Highway Patrol police busts dacoit gang

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have busted out a dacoit gang by arresting its two members including ring leader and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

PHP spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said on Saturday that PHP team of Bucheki post under supervision of Sub Inspector Tariq Niazi nabbed two suspects Waqas son of Qaim Ali and Muhammad Hasnain son of Muhammad Shahbaz along with illegal weapons.

During the initial interrogation, it came into light that both accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases as Waqas had formed a gang to loot the people.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, PHP police of Borewal post also arrested an illicit weapon holder Sajjad Ali along with one pistol and a number of bullets whereas PHP Bucheki post team nabbed a drug trafficker along with heavy quantity of liquor.

The accused were locked behind the bars for further investigation, he added.