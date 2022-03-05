UrduPoint.com

Punjab Highway Patrol Police Busts Dacoit Gang

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol police busts dacoit gang

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have busted out a dacoit gang by arresting its two members including ring leader and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have busted out a dacoit gang by arresting its two members including ring leader and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

PHP spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said on Saturday that PHP team of Bucheki post under supervision of Sub Inspector Tariq Niazi nabbed two suspects Waqas son of Qaim Ali and Muhammad Hasnain son of Muhammad Shahbaz along with illegal weapons.

During the initial interrogation, it came into light that both accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases as Waqas had formed a gang to loot the people.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, PHP police of Borewal post also arrested an illicit weapon holder Sajjad Ali along with one pistol and a number of bullets whereas PHP Bucheki post team nabbed a drug trafficker along with heavy quantity of liquor.

The accused were locked behind the bars for further investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Robbery Sajjad Ali Philippine Peso Post From Weapon

Recent Stories

Dist peace committee meeting held

Dist peace committee meeting held

57 seconds ago
 Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, play ..

Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, playing-cards

59 seconds ago
 5 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punja ..

5 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Tadej Pogacar storms to Strade Bianche victory

Tadej Pogacar storms to Strade Bianche victory

1 minute ago
 Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack i ..

Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack in Peshawar: Prof Cheng

22 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Russia discuss regional situation ..

FMs of Pakistan, Russia discuss regional situation

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>