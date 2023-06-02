Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases last month

Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHPP) Bahawalpur region registered at least 112 cases last month, of which 16 were related to drugs and nine against weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHPP) Bahawalpur region registered at least 112 cases last month, of which 16 were related to drugs and nine against weapons.

During the said period, nine pistols, 379.5 liters of alcohol, and 1380g of drugs were recovered.

The police also recovered 14 motorcycles during the period with the arrest of as many as 72 criminals, 27 court absconders, and 112 other persons in different cases. Similarly around 373 people were provided assistance last month.

During this time, 14 children were rescued and 22 injured people were provided first aid. A total of 179 illegal encroachments were removed from the roads. SP Punjab Highway Patrol Muzmal Hussain issued instructions that all in-charges of patrolling posts should patrol effectively in their beat areas to ensure reduced number of accidents and action should also be taken against the criminals to ensure a safe environment on national highways.