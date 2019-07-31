Punjab Highway Patrol register 115 cases on traffic violation

(@imziishan)

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 115 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during a crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Highway Patrol registered 115 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during a crackdown.

PHP sources said the team seized 53 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol 234 helped commuters and removed 546 encroachments.

Furthermore, the PHP team found 15 children namely Sumayyia Zainab, Zahid, Abid, Umar Farooq, Mohsin, Saad, Iram, Shahbaz, Ali Murad, Mohammad Tahir, Abdul Karim, Kalsoom, Ali Akbar, Noor Fatima and Arbab and reunited them with their parents.

Furthermore, the PHP team arrested 60 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinders.