UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol Register 115 Cases On Traffic Violation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:13 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol register 115 cases on traffic violation

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 115 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during a crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol registered 115 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during a crackdown.

PHP sources said the team seized 53 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol 234 helped commuters and removed 546 encroachments.

Furthermore, the PHP team found 15 children namely Sumayyia Zainab, Zahid, Abid, Umar Farooq, Mohsin, Saad, Iram, Shahbaz, Ali Murad, Mohammad Tahir, Abdul Karim, Kalsoom, Ali Akbar, Noor Fatima and Arbab and reunited them with their parents.

Furthermore, the PHP team arrested 60 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinders.

Related Topics

Punjab Traffic Philippine Peso Gas

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 personnel on high alert during Monsoon ..

22 seconds ago

Trader killed by TMA employee in Sargodha

26 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad directs to drain out accumu ..

27 seconds ago

CAS revokes CAF decision to replay African Champio ..

10 minutes ago

Workshop on Green Spin in Biotechnology to begin f ..

10 minutes ago

Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad visits rain affec ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.