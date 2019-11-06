UrduPoint.com
Punjab Highway Patrol Register 125 Cases On Traffic Violations

Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:49 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol has registered 125 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during the last one week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol has registered 125 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during the last one week.

PHP sources said the team seized 17 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates and arrested nine accused for fixing prohibited gas cylinder.

Furthermore, the PHP team reunited one children namely Muhammad Amir to their parents.

More Stories From Pakistan

