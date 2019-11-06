Punjab Highway Patrol Register 125 Cases On Traffic Violations
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:49 PM
Punjab Highway Patrol has registered 125 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules during the last one week
PHP sources said the team seized 17 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates and arrested nine accused for fixing prohibited gas cylinder.
Furthermore, the PHP team reunited one children namely Muhammad Amir to their parents.