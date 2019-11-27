Punjab Highway Patrol register 136 cases on traffic violation

UrduPoint.com
Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:26 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 136 cases on traffic violation during crackdown in this week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 136 cases on traffic violation during crackdown in this week.

PHP sources said that teams impounded 30 vehicles on using fake registration number plates or green number plates, and registered four cases over violation of sound system.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol rendered 4167 general helps to the road commuters and removed 361 temporary encroachments. The PHP team arrested 63 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinders.

Furthermore, PHP teams recovered seven children namely Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Junaid Aslam, Muhammad Boota, Haider Ali, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Imran and Bashrat and reunited them to their parents.

