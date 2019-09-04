Punjab Highway Patrol register 203 cases on traffic violations

Punjab Highway Patrol registered 203 cases on traffic violations during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :

The PHP sources said the team seized 12 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates.

Meanwhile, PHP officials helped 538 commuters and removed 701 temporary encroachments.

Separately, the PHP team recovered 16 children, including Muhammad Ali, Waqas Ahmad, Shahroz Ahmad, Maryam, Sanwal, Mohammad Bashir, Sadam Hussain, Abdul Hadi, Zeshan, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Awais, Mohammad Adnan, Ahmad, Mohammad Sadiq, Mohammad Latif and Altaf, and reunited them with their parents.

The PHP officials arrested 79 accused for fixing prohibited gas cylinder.