Punjab Highway Patrol register 367 cases over violation of traffic rules

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) have registered 367 cases against violators of traffic rules on highway during last week.

PHP officials registered 73 cases against the persons using fake or green registration plates.

As many as 14 cases were registered over violation of sound act on the highways, and patrolling police arrested 66 people on installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, PHP officials rendered 2321 general helps to the road commuters and removed 225 temporary encroachments. Furthermore, PHP team recovered three children namely Iman Fatima, Zain Ali and Ali Raza and reunited them with their families.