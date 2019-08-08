Punjab Highway Patrol register 53 cases on traffic violation

The Punjab Highway Patrol registered 53 cases on traffic violation during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol registered 53 cases on traffic violation during the last week.

The PHP sources said that the team provided help to 160 road commuters and removed 131 encroachments.

Meanwhile, the PHP arrested 17 people for using prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

The PHP also recovered four children, including Nazar Hussain, Saad Ali, Ahsan and Muhammad Sufian,and reunited them with their parents.