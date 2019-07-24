Punjab Highway Patrol register 73 cases on traffic violation

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 73 cases against motorists for violation of traffic rules

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Highway Patrol ( PHP ) registered 73 cases against motorists for violation of traffic rules.

The PHP sources said the team impounded 10 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates or green number plates.

Furthermore, the PHP team arrested 57 persons for installing prohibited gas cylinders.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol 4582 general helps to the road commuters and removed 479 temporary encroachments.

The PHP team recoverd 13 children- Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Junaid, Abdul Hadi, Mohammad Afsar, Umair, Shan Ali, Mohammad Sadiq, Husnain, Abbas, Asad Arif, Mohammad Bilal, Asif and Junaid and reunited them with their parents.