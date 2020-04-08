Punjab Highway Patrol register 75 cases against violators

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol have registered 75 cases against traffic rules violators on the highways during the last week.

PHP spokesman said on Wednesday that the officials registered one case against fake and illegal number plates.

PHP team rendered 841 general helps to the road commuters and removed 83 temporary encroachments.

PHP teams recovered one children namely Abdulullah andreunited him with his parents, the spokesman added.