UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol Register 75 Cases Against Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol register 75 cases against violators

Punjab Highway Patrol have registered 75 cases against traffic rules violators on the highways during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol have registered 75 cases against traffic rules violators on the highways during the last week.

PHP spokesman said on Wednesday that the officials registered one case against fake and illegal number plates.

PHP team rendered 841 general helps to the road commuters and removed 83 temporary encroachments.

PHP teams recovered one children namely Abdulullah andreunited him with his parents, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Traffic Philippine Peso

Recent Stories

Police SI distributes 800 ration bags during lockd ..

2 minutes ago

Emergency Control Room at CM Secretariat working r ..

2 minutes ago

Two notorious drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovere ..

2 minutes ago

US to Sell 30-Year Bonds for Coronavirus Relief Ef ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Security Council Says Released 100 Taliban ..

6 minutes ago

London Transport Authority to Trial Safe Boarding ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.