Punjab Highway Patrol register 88 cases on traffic violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Highway Patrol registered 88 cases on traffic violation during a crackdown during the current week.

PHP sources said the team seized 13 vehicles on using fake registration number plates or green number plates.

PHP team registered six cases under violation of sound system.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol extended 339 general helps to the road commuters and removed 265 temporary encroachments. PHP team arrested 20 culprits on fixing prohibited gas cylinders.

Furthermore, PHP team recovered eight children namely Muhammad Ramzan, Ali Hamza, Muhammad Sagheer, Amir Sohail, Muhammad jamil, Alia Bibi, Aon Raza and Muhammad and reunited them with their parents.