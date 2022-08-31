UrduPoint.com

Punjab Highway Patrol Registered 448 Cases Against 'criminals' In August

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 06:51 PM

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region registered 448 cases against alleged criminals under different sections during August 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 )

In its monthly performance report, released here on Wednesday, SSP Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal said that police teams recovered illicit weapons including two rifles, 10 pistols, one repeater gun, one gun and 633 bullets from the accused.

Police teams also recovered stolen wheat worth about Rs 3 million.

The teams also seized 3kg hashish, 110g opium and 163 litres of liquor from drug-peddlers. One stolen tractor-trolley and one motorcycle were also recovered.

The PHP took action against 175 people over rash driving on highways and provided first aid to 275 people.

The teams also handed over three missing children and removed encroachments from 42 sites.

