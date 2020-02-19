UrduPoint.com
Punjab Highway Patrol Registered 588 Cases Against Violators

Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:01 PM





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) HAVE registered 588 cases against the violators on the highway during one week.

PHP spokesman said on Wednesday that 49 cases were registered against the persons using fake or green number plates.

Nine cases were registered against the violation of 'Sound Act' on the highways.

The patrolling police arrested persons on installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Highway Patrol rendered 1930 general helps to the road commuters and removed 285 temporary encroachments.

Moreover, the PHP team recovered two children namely Shoail and Muhammad Aliand reunited them with their families.

