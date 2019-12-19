Punjab Highway Patrol registers 155 cases over traffic rules violations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol ( PHP ) registered 152 cases over traffic violations during the last week.

The PHP sources said that the team seized 22 motorcycles for using fake registration number-plates or green number-plates.

Three cases were registered over violation of the Sound System Act.

A PHP team rendered 1,940 general helps to road commuters and removed 277 temporary encroachments.

The PHP teams recovered three children namely Muhammad Ashraf, Abdullah and Sagheer Ahmad and reunited them with their parents.

Also, a PHP team arrested 28 persons for fixing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan visited Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha regions and issued instructions for improving performance of the force in a meeting with the officers.

He met the widow, daughter and father of Shaheed ASI Sajjad Hussain of Chakwal district and presented gifts to them.

The Additional IG paid a surprise visit to Chowki 22 mile Rawalpindi, Chowki Head Mohammad Abad, Chowki Chak Syeda and Chowki Ahmed Saleem Shaheed of district Sargodha, where records of the PHP posts were checked and vehicles were inspected.