UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol Registers 155 Cases Over Traffic Rules Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol registers 155 cases over traffic rules violations

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 152 cases over traffic violations during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 152 cases over traffic violations during the last week.

The PHP sources said that the team seized 22 motorcycles for using fake registration number-plates or green number-plates.

Three cases were registered over violation of the Sound System Act.

A PHP team rendered 1,940 general helps to road commuters and removed 277 temporary encroachments.

The PHP teams recovered three children namely Muhammad Ashraf, Abdullah and Sagheer Ahmad and reunited them with their parents.

Also, a PHP team arrested 28 persons for fixing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan visited Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha regions and issued instructions for improving performance of the force in a meeting with the officers.

He met the widow, daughter and father of Shaheed ASI Sajjad Hussain of Chakwal district and presented gifts to them.

The Additional IG paid a surprise visit to Chowki 22 mile Rawalpindi, Chowki Head Mohammad Abad, Chowki Chak Syeda and Chowki Ahmed Saleem Shaheed of district Sargodha, where records of the PHP posts were checked and vehicles were inspected.

Related Topics

Lahore Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Vehicles Road Traffic Sargodha Rawalpindi Chakwal Philippine Peso Gas

Recent Stories

DG ISPR addresses press conference on verdict agai ..

17 minutes ago

PIA | A Tale of Glory and Neglect

22 minutes ago

UAE participates in Arab Ministers of Communicatio ..

30 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Not Moving Toward Restricting In ..

18 seconds ago

Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority cha ..

24 seconds ago

Commissioner visits Sadiq Colony to check performa ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.