Punjab Highway Patrol Registers 484 Case Over Traffic Violations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:17 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol registers 484 case over traffic violations

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 484 cases over traffic violations during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 484 cases over traffic violations during the last week.

According to a PHP spokesman, 121 cases were registered against those using fake or green registration plates and 21 cases were registered over violation of the Sound Act.

The Highways and Patrolling Police arrested 119 people for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles. Meanwhile, the PHP rendered 2,448 general helps to the road commuters and removed 435 temporary encroachments.

Furthermore, the PHP teams recovered five children, identified as Muhammad Naeem, Alesha, Shamsher Khan, Mudassar Ali and Bilal and were reunited with their families.

