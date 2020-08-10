Punjab Highway Patrol reunites missing child with family

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Monday reunited a missing child with his family after finding him wondering around near Makhdoom Pur railways level crossing

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Monday reunited a missing child with his family after finding him wondering around near Makhdoom Pur railways level crossing.

Incharge PHP post Khaliq Abad, Khanewal, Khizar Hayat, found a 5-6 year old child near Makhdoom Pur level crossing.

The child was unable to inform PHP officials about his parents and address following which announcements were aired from mosques' loud speakers.

This attracted his parent who reached PHP and were handed over the child, a PHP official confirmed.