UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol Reunites Missing Child With Family

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol reunites missing child with family

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Monday reunited a missing child with his family after finding him wondering around near Makhdoom Pur railways level crossing

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Monday reunited a missing child with his family after finding him wondering around near Makhdoom Pur railways level crossing.

Incharge PHP post Khaliq Abad, Khanewal, Khizar Hayat, found a 5-6 year old child near Makhdoom Pur level crossing.

The child was unable to inform PHP officials about his parents and address following which announcements were aired from mosques' loud speakers.

This attracted his parent who reached PHP and were handed over the child, a PHP official confirmed.

Related Topics

Punjab Khanewal Philippine Peso Post Family From

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

29 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Independence Day to be celebrated with national ze ..

4 minutes ago

Federal education reporters visit International Is ..

4 minutes ago

Cloudy, rainy weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.