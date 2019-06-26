Punjab Highway Patrol teams impound 2189 motorcycles

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 2189 motorcycles for bearing fake number plates or without documents during the current month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Highway Patrol ( PHP ) impounded 2189 motorcycles for bearing fake number plates or without documents during the current month.

PHP sources said on Wednesday, PHP teams registered 223 cases on rash driving. The teams also registered 78 cases of fake and green registration plates.

The PHP arrested 62 people for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol 3988 general helps to the road commuters and removed 499 temporary encroachments.

Furthermore, PHP team found eight children namely Isha,Abu Bakar, Umar Zaib, Aneela, Ansar, Mohammad Ashar, Mohammad Hussain and Ahmad and reunited them with their parents.