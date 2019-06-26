UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol Teams Impound 2189 Motorcycles

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:55 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol teams impound 2189 motorcycles

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 2189 motorcycles for bearing fake number plates or without documents during the current month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 2189 motorcycles for bearing fake number plates or without documents during the current month.

PHP sources said on Wednesday, PHP teams registered 223 cases on rash driving. The teams also registered 78 cases of fake and green registration plates.

The PHP arrested 62 people for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Punjab Highway Patrol 3988 general helps to the road commuters and removed 499 temporary encroachments.

Furthermore, PHP team found eight children namely Isha,Abu Bakar, Umar Zaib, Aneela, Ansar, Mohammad Ashar, Mohammad Hussain and Ahmad and reunited them with their parents.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Road Philippine Peso Gas

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank raises US$ 500 million from A ..

43 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to headline Abu Dhabi Climate ..

44 minutes ago

Wages in Germany up 2.5 pct in Q1

3 minutes ago

US, Poland Form Joint Cybersecurity Defenses for M ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Considers Buying More Russian-Made Helic ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition holding APC to protect looted money: Us ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.