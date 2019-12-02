Punjab Highway Patrol teams urged to control crimes, accidents on highways: Shoaib Dastagir

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has said that to control crimes and accidents on highways, the Punjab Highway Patrol ( PHP ) teams should further improve their performance by keeping close coordination and information sharing with district police

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding the working of Punjab Highway Patrol at Central Police Office, here on Monday.

He said that special teams should be formed at the PHP Headquarters to pay surprise visits in all regions and districts to review the performance and utilisation of available resources in case of any violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) procedural action must not be delayed.

He ordered for ensuring maintenance of ammunition stock at the PHP posts across the province and considering smog and fog, the PHP teams should revise their patrolling plan especially during night number of patrolling teams must be increased for the security and facilitation of travellers.

The IGP Punjab directed patrolling teams to take action against drivers and transport company involved in over-speeding while a comprehensive and effective policy must be devised keeping in view all aspects to stop accidents of commercial vehicles. He issued these directions during performance review meeting of the PHP.

During the meeting, Additional IGP PHP Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal brifed the IGP Punjab about the performance of 522 posts of Punjab Highway Patrol. In his briefing, Addl IG shared that PHP helped 137,000 travellers on highways including return of 404 missing children to their parents, immediate help to citizens in 1,219 accidents, general help to 11,120 citizens first aid to 2,740 and fuel to 28,637 citizens.

DIG PHP Inksar Khan Afghan, SP PHP Mehmood-ul-Hassan Qureshi and AIG Operations Imran Kishwar were also present.