UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol Teams Urged To Control Crimes, Accidents On Highways: Shoaib Dastagir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:09 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol teams urged to control crimes, accidents on highways: Shoaib Dastagir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has said that to control crimes and accidents on highways, the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams should further improve their performance by keeping close coordination and information sharing with district police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has said that to control crimes and accidents on highways, the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams should further improve their performance by keeping close coordination and information sharing with district police.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding the working of Punjab Highway Patrol at Central Police Office, here on Monday.

He said that special teams should be formed at the PHP Headquarters to pay surprise visits in all regions and districts to review the performance and utilisation of available resources in case of any violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) procedural action must not be delayed.

He ordered for ensuring maintenance of ammunition stock at the PHP posts across the province and considering smog and fog, the PHP teams should revise their patrolling plan especially during night number of patrolling teams must be increased for the security and facilitation of travellers.

The IGP Punjab directed patrolling teams to take action against drivers and transport company involved in over-speeding while a comprehensive and effective policy must be devised keeping in view all aspects to stop accidents of commercial vehicles. He issued these directions during performance review meeting of the PHP.

During the meeting, Additional IGP PHP Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal brifed the IGP Punjab about the performance of 522 posts of Punjab Highway Patrol. In his briefing, Addl IG shared that PHP helped 137,000 travellers on highways including return of 404 missing children to their parents, immediate help to citizens in 1,219 accidents, general help to 11,120 citizens first aid to 2,740 and fuel to 28,637 citizens.

DIG PHP Inksar Khan Afghan, SP PHP Mehmood-ul-Hassan Qureshi and AIG Operations Imran Kishwar were also present.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Punjab Company Vehicles Philippine Peso All

Recent Stories

Fakhar Imam urges students to contribute to countr ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to apply for Asif Zardari's bail on medical gr ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews security ar ..

2 minutes ago

Industrialists, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

2 minutes ago

India to be swiftly responded for violating Indus ..

19 minutes ago

NAB launches campaign to sensitise people about co ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.