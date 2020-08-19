UrduPoint.com
Punjab Highway Patrol, Traffic Police Meet

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol, Traffic Police meet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of Punjab Highway Patrol and Traffic Police was held at Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrol Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Additional IG Traffic Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan chaired the meeting.

As per details, Punjab Highway Patrol and traffic police had started traffic management pilot project on 14 roads in Sargodha and DG Khan where both traffic police and Punjab Highway Patrol were working together and better results had been seen along with 40 percent reduction in traffic accidents.

Inn view of these results, a mutual session of Punjab Highway Patrol and traffic police was held at central police office in which it was decided that 18 more new roads shall be included in one district one road project and the said project will be extended to all Punjab into pahses .

Moreover, it had also been asserted that mobile education units of Punjab Highway Patrol will conduct traffic law awareness campaigns at educational institutions and public places in which the public will be made aware of traffic rules and brochures will be distributed.

Additional IG PHP said that all regional officers should ensure good manners while dealing with general public during traffic management.

In the session, DIG Punjab Highway Patrol, Tariq Abbas Qureshi along with officers of PHP Headquarters, Traffic Headquarters and Regional SPs were present.

