Punjab Highway Patrolling Arrest 367 Criminals In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:41 PM

Punjab Highway Patrolling Faisalabad region claimed on Monday to have arrested 367 criminals by registering cases against them and recovered illicit weapons during the month of October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Faisalabad region claimed on Monday to have arrested 367 criminals by registering cases against them and recovered illicit weapons during the month of October.

A spokesperson for the patrolling police said that patrolling police seized a kalashnikov, 6 pistols, a gun and 36 cartridges/bullets during the same month.

The teams arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered 110 gram hashish, 7 liter liquor and a stolen motorbike from drug peddlers. The teams also impounded 29 motorcycles, a van and a tractor.

The PHP also registered 203 cases for rash driving and provided first aid to 1,357 injured withminor injuries in road accidents and removed encroachments from three sites as well.

Three missing children were also reunited during the same period.

