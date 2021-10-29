Punjab Highway Patrolling police held a lecture on road safety, traffic laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Rawalpindi Region held a lecture to educate students about traffic laws here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Rawalpindi Region held a lecture to educate students about traffic laws here on Friday.

The workshop was organised on the directives of SP Punjab Highway Patrol Rawalpindi Region Gulfam Nasir Warraich while in-charge mobile education Unit Zeeshan Abbas ASI delivered lectures on road safety at various schools.

Abbas said that developed nations always follow traffic laws, adding that by adopting such precautionary measures we can get rid of from the fatal road accidents.

Several incidents as a result of violation of traffic rules and regulations have led to the death of people, he added.

He said that mostly students use motorcycles, they must use helmet for their own safety. One wheeling is another dangerous stunt adding that not only they put their lives into danger but also cause fatal accidents.

The students should give up such practices and follow the traffic rules and regulations, he added.