Punjab Highway Patrolling registered 176 cases, arrested 31 POs in march:SP

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Sargodha region Tanveer Ahmed Malik here Tuesday said in charges of patrolling mobiles and district police conducting joint operation and registered total 176 cases in last month of March.

Talking to media he said that Patrolling Officers had been directed for strict monitoring of traffic on main roads adding that people violating traffic rules would never be tolerated.

He informed that during month of March, total 176 cases were registered in which 105 cases against drivers violated traffic rules, similarly 22 cases were registered against illegal weapon handlers and 09 Riffles and 13 pistols also recovered from them.

He further told that 17 cases were registered against drug peddlers and also recovered 36 Kg Hashish, 1 Kg Opium and 99 liter of liquor from them while 31 Proclaimed offenders were also arrested who were wanted in different cases.

SP Patrolling said that a comprehensive drive had also been started against traffic violators and strict action would be taken over violations.