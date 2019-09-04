Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) arrest 62 culprits in Lahore

Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) arrested 62 culprits including nine proclaimed offenders and recovered large amount of liquor from their possession during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) arrested 62 culprits including nine proclaimed offenders and recovered large amount of liquor from their possession during the last week.

According to police spokesman,the teams conducted raids and arrested 62 outlaws including nine PO's and recovered 499 liters liquor,4180 grams marijuana, two guns,22 pistols, 49 bullets from their possession.

PHP team apprehended two dacoits -- Zakir Hussain and Haji Shahbaz and recovered fake Currency of Rs.50,000 from them.

Further investigation was underway.