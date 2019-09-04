UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) Arrest 62 Culprits In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:08 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) arrest 62 culprits in Lahore

Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) arrested 62 culprits including nine proclaimed offenders and recovered large amount of liquor from their possession during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Punjab Highway Patrol(PHP) arrested 62 culprits including nine proclaimed offenders and recovered large amount of liquor from their possession during the last week.

According to police spokesman,the teams conducted raids and arrested 62 outlaws including nine PO's and recovered 499 liters liquor,4180 grams marijuana, two guns,22 pistols, 49 bullets from their possession.

PHP team apprehended two dacoits -- Zakir Hussain and Haji Shahbaz and recovered fake Currency of Rs.50,000 from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Po Philippine Peso From

Recent Stories

Both Black Boxes of Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Found ..

4 minutes ago

PTDC facilitates 9,000 tourists to visit China, In ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan has exposed fascist,racist face of India ..

6 minutes ago

Religious Ministry mulls regulating travel to Iran ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey to Be Ready to Use Russia's S-400 Air Defen ..

4 minutes ago

Seven new hybrid rice verities approved for commer ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.