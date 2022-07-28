UrduPoint.com

Punjab Highway Patrol's Orderly Room Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Punjab Highway Patrol Deputy Inspector General Sarfraz Ahmed Falki on Thursday held an orderly room at his office and heard the departmental appeals of 25 officers and officials of PHP

In orderly room, 16 officers and officials were exempted from their punishments after hearing appeals. One constable was reinstated, three appeals/replies of officers and officials were dismissed for their unsatisfactory appeals.

Likewise, a sub inspector was demoted to ASI on conviction, one ASI was dismissed from service on conviction, a driver constable and three constables were sentenced to two years of forfeiture of service.

DIG PHP said that there was an effective reward and punishment system in PHP according to which officers and officials with good performance would be rewarded.

Meanwhile, departmental action would be taken against those who show negligence, he added.

The DIG PHP directed the police officers and officials during the orderly room to perform theirduties honestly and diligently.

