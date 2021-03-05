Punjab Highways Patrol deals 671 cases, recovers drugs, illegal weapons during Feb: SP PHP

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered FIRs against 671 law violators and recovered drugs, illegal weapons and other valuables from the criminals during the last month of February

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered FIRs against 671 law violators and recovered drugs, illegal weapons and other valuables from the criminals during the last month of February.

SP PHP Huma Naseeb said on Friday that the PHP striving hard to ensure all possible relief for road users and launching comprehensive crackdown against criminals. She said that PHP officials were not only providing assistance to road users in emergency like situation but it was also putting its best for eradication of criminal activities on roads.

Huma Naseeb said that PHP have provided help to 1270 people during the last month.

She said that the department have recovered five Kalashnikov, one rifle, 14 guns, 69 pistols, 286 bullets, 2219 liter liquor and 23.884 kg Hashish from the criminals.The department have also recovered stolen woods of worth Rs 10,8000, cash, four mobile phones, four stolen motorcycles and others valuables from the criminals.

The PHP officials have also reunited six lost kids to their families during the last month.

SP PHP Huma Naseeb appreciated the PHP officials and directed them to continue facilitating people on roads and ensure comprehensive crackdown against criminals.